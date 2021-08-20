Humanitarian needs in Afghanistan can’t be forgotten, warns UNHCR

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is concerned about the prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan, urging support to ensure that all those requiring assistance are not forgotten.

The organisation said the situation in the country remained fluid while widespread fighting has decreased since the takeover of the country by the Taliban on Sunday.

It added that the full impact of the evolving situation was not yet clear.

“Many Afghans are extremely anxious about what the future holds.

“Bolstered support for the humanitarian response inside Afghanistan itself is urgently needed to deliver assistance to the Afghan people, including some half a million displaced in 2021 alone.

“The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels.

“The footage taken a few days ago of crowds at the airport has shocked the world, speaking powerfully to the sense of fear and uncertainty among many Afghans,” UNHCR said in a statement on Friday.

It welcomed the efforts of several states to protect at-risk Afghan nationals through bilateral evacuation programmes.

“These bilateral evacuation programmes should not, however, overshadow or substitute for an urgent and wider international humanitarian response.

“Nor should these hamper or preclude the possibility for Afghans the right to seek asylum in other countries.

“All states, and this applies to countries both within and outside the region, must preserve the right to seek asylum for Afghans arriving through regular or spontaneous means,” said UNHCR.

The organisation is also concerned that many are confusing these bilateral evacuation programmes from Afghanistan with UNHCR’s traditional refugee resettlement, which is completely unrelated.

UNHCR does not transfer citizens from their own countries to other states.

In the past week, several states have announced resettlement or evacuation programmes respectively for Afghans at risk. The full details of these initiatives have not yet been announced.

UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls.

As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out. UNHCR is calling on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the evolving crisis in Afghanistan.

“Some 200 UNHCR colleagues, both national and international, remain on the ground in Afghanistan as of today. We are continuing to work with 18 local non-government partners with some 900 staff throughout the country.

“At present, we are able to access all provinces, and are working in some two-thirds of all districts.

Together with the wider UN country team, we are committed to staying and delivering aid to the Afghan people for as long as we have access to populations in need and can ensure safety for our staff,” continued UNHCR.

Since the beginning of this year, it said it had provided emergency assistance to 230,000 people, including cash assistance, shelter kits, hygiene support and other essential relief items.

It said protection monitoring and needs assessments were ongoing for half a million displaced Afghans, 80 per cent of whom were women and children.

“We call on donors to remain steadfast in their support for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan and are also appealing for support,” said UNHCR.

The UNHCR supplementary appeal for the Afghanistan situation highlights 62.8 million dollars as urgent needs to support the response for internally displaced people in Afghanistan as well as preparedness in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.

It said these requirements were part of the 351 million dollars requirements for the Afghanistan situation, which remained drastically underfunded at 43 per cent. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...