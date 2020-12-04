By Chimezie Godfrey

The workshop which started on December 1, 2020 took place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

It is designed to review and validate the draft monitoring and evaluation framework for the ministry which will help to ensure that systems are in place for accountability and transparency in all activities of the ministry, its agencies, programmes, and partners.

According to the Director Planning Research and Statistics, Mr Raphael Oraeluno, the workshop will ensure transparency in the activities of the agencies, programmes and partners of the ministry which requires reliable data in the development of the Monitoring and Evaluation system.

“The importance of reliable data cannot be overemphasized, and this is a step in ensuring that adequate processes are put in place for effective monitoring and reporting”.

In attendance at the workshop were all agencies of the Ministry which include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI); North East Development Commission (NEDC); National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).