Humanitarian Ministry strengthens communication strategies

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has engaged stakeholders in strengthening the deployment of effective communication strategies on government interventions in the lives of Nigerians.

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday in Abuja convened a Consultative Forum put together to provide a veritable platform for the Ministry to engage with stakeholders, partners and communications experts for the purpose of sharing knowledge and expertise.

Farouq said the forum was convened with a view to strengthening the communications activities of the Ministry and all humanitarian actors in Nigeria.

She therefore explained that humanitarian crisis, disasters and social issues are complex in nature, adding that communicating these complexities to multiple players and the public requires the adoption of a coherent, cohesive and coordinated approach.

She said,”This approach requires communication solutions that provide information, advisories and guidance across a broad range of issues to all groups, partners, stakeholders, people of concern and publics within the mandate of the Ministry, the Agencies under its supervision and other stakeholders.

“This is why the Ministry continues to work assiduously to ensure our communications activities go beyond duty – bound approaches to more intentional and intrinsic connections with all stakeholders, partners and the public with the aim of increasing the Ministry’s visibility and awareness margin thus leading to effective implementation of the Ministry’s mandate at all levels. Today’s Communications Consultative Forum is expected to further support the Ministry to achieve this,.”

The Minister who noted that the Ministry was mandated to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions; while ensuring strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response.

She declared that so far the Ministry has carried out its mandate effectively and efficiently with the cooperation and partnerships of relevant government MDA’s, CSOS, UN Agencies and other partners and stakeholders.

She stressed that the ministry has remained resolute in providing prompt relief to victims of humanitarian crisis and disasters across the country.

“We have remained resolute and focused on providing prompt relief to victims of humanitarian crisis and disasters as well as implementing the National Social Investment Programme with the aim of ensuring that poor and vulnerable Nigerians are able to live better and more inclusive lives.

“While carrying out our mandate, we are aware of the important role of effective communications in ensuring the tremendous work being done is properly communicated to the public. This is why we have put in a lot of effort to ensure all programmes, activities and interventions of the Ministry are well communicated across print, electronic and online media.

“Furthermore, ladies and gentlemen, in view of the important nature of the mandate of the Ministry as the arm of Government that is directly involved in the socio-economic well- being of millions of Nigerians, the need to continually deploy effective communication strategies and scale such engagements cannot be overemphasized.

“This will ensure that the impact of the Ministry’s interventions in the lives of those who receive them are properly projected and communicated through consistent interface and connection with Nigerians. It also provides opportunity for feedback that is valuable in improving the programmes and interventions.

“It is with a view to improve communications to ensure better understanding of the Ministry and is mandate that this Consultative Forum has been organized.

“We have at this forum today media and communications experts who will share from their wealth of experience over the next 2 days. Participants have been drawn partner MDAs and organizations, CSOS, Security Agencies and other stakeholder who are all actors in Nigeria’s humanitarian space.

“The inter-relationship between all the aforementioned, has created a need to develop strong and lasting working relationships to share ideas and find solutions. Hence the vision to set up communication strategies to better communicate the programmes and interventions of the ministry and the role of partners and stakeholders in executing the goals and objectives of providing immediate relief and durable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crisis, while meeting the needs of the target beneficiaries of all the intervention programmes,” the Minister said.

She added,”The theme ‘Building Effective Communication Strategies and Competencies through Partnerships in the Humanitarian Space’ has been carefully chosen and it reflects the commitment of the Ministry to ensure that it works with relevant partners and stakeholders to build the capacity and competence for effective and excellent communication.

“The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the Ministry and Stakeholders, improve inter agency communication, public communications and Public Relations, build a culture of teamwork and trust among key stakeholders while fostering greater understanding of roles and functions, and the deployment of such in leveraging or supporting collective or individual communication solutions.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo pointed out that the Ministry was established in recognition of the need to harmonize, synergize, institutionalize as well as provide coordination of all government’s humanitarian response and social intervention programmes.





Sani-Gwarzo said there is need to develop strong and lasting working relationships to share ideas and find solutions, adding that this prompted the vision to set up communication strategies to better communicate the programmes and interventions of the ministry and the role of partners and stakeholders in executing the goals and objectives of providing immediate relief and durable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crisis, while meeting the needs of the target beneficiaries of all the intervention programmes.



He explained that the Communication Strategy to be developed is not intended to duplicate or replace any Partner/Stakeholders existing communication, media or advocacy activities or tamper with their brand identity, rather it will identify strategic ways that joint communications can help each achieve their vision and the community achieve their collective vision and goals.

“Ultimately, it will ensure excellent communications fueled by good intra-organizational and inter-organizational communication and connection. Increase shared communication for greater mileage and impact while also allowing seamless and efficient information sharing and streamline messaging especially in the wake of disasters or humanitarian crisis and responses,” the Perm. Sec. said.

