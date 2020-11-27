Humanitarian Ministry presents palliatives to the vulnerable in Mosque

By Chimezie Godfrey

In commemoration of the 2020 International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has offered special prayers and made a symbolic presentation of gifts to the vulnerable at the FCDA Central Mosque Abuja.

Representative of the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouk, Deputy Director of Humanitarian Affairs Department, Dr. Abubakar Suleiman said”The presentation is on behalf of the Honourable Minister and the Permanent Secretary, to commemorate year 2020 International Day of Persons With Disabilities and the items will be distributed to the vulnerable amongst them”.

The Imam of the FCDA Central Mosque, Mallam Abdallah Ahmad Karshi, appreciated the gesture of the Ministry and alluded to the good reports on the activities of the Ministry. He said, “when somebody meets the needs of others, God will also meet theirs.

He further committed to distributing the items to people concerned within the Mosque and praying for the Progress of the Ministry.

The items include 5 bags of Rice,5 Cartons of milk, 20 wrappers, bail of clothes and cash donation.

The Jumat Prayers will be followed by a Church Service on Sunday, 29th November, 2020 at St. Matthews Anglican Church Gwarinpa and other activities lined up for the commemoration.

The annual global commemoration of the International Day for PWDS is aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of the Persons With Disabilities in all aspects of society and development.