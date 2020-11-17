Humanitarian Ministry partners IOM on IDP camps’ decongestion

By Chimezie Godfrey

The International Organization for Migration IOM has pledged its support for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in decongesting the various IDP camps in the country.

The Director, International Organization for Migration Mr Jeffery Labovitz said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday in Abuja.

Labovitz who commended the Ministry for its intervention in reaching out to Internally Displacement Persons in Nigeria states that IOM’s global responsibility is to support in camp coordination and camp management responsibilities across the country.

“We recognize the great energy you bring and the challenges in assisting people at different locations. We have a good team and I hope that we can work together.

“Our priority is to visit the affected camps in the North East and see what the activities entail. We have a great responsibility to support the government of Nigeria,” he said.

In her response, the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq thanked the Director for his visit to Nigeria despite the pandemic.

She noted that IOM plays a strategic role in delivering all aspects of the ministry’s mandate which includes developing humanitarian policies and providing effective coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions.

She added that others important roles also played by IOM are ensuring strategic disaster mitigation as well as entrenching better management of migration in Nigeria.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge your efforts and contribution in delivering humanitarian response in the North East. IOM has been a great partner.

“We are faced with issues of Irregular Migration, human trafficking and internal displacement so I appreciate the IOM for delivering humanitarian responses especially in the North Eastern part of this country where we have the major humanitarian challenge.

“The issue of camp decongestion is an issue the ministry is taking very seriously and I recall in a meeting with the Chief of Mission, and his team, we stated clearly that the Ministry is focused on durable solutions in order to do away with these camps as much as possible.

“Therefore we look forward to working with IOM and other relevant partners in implementing plans targeted at decongestion of the camps,”she stated.

The Minister noted that the decongestion program is an important issue which the ministry is working hard to provide durable solutions.

She said,”The program is an integral aspect of our approach to Transition and Nexus.

“The North East Development Commision was created specifically to focus on early recovery of the North East by supporting them through re-settlement , rehabilitation and reconstruction of the destroyed communities.

“We look forward to working with you and other relevant partners in implementing these plans, in order to decongest the camps because they can only be resettled when these areas are safe for them to be returned with dignity.

“We are working towards utilizing humanitarian, development and peace nexus approach in developing national strategies that guarantee coherence, peace and stability, especially as we are now facing security challenges in the North West region of Nigeria.

“We welcome support in developing the strategy as well as strengthening the capacity of the existing National and state interventions especially in the North West.