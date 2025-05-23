‎Humanitarian Ministry Launches Media Offensive Against Youth Drug Abuse Epidemic

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has sounded the alarm on the escalating crisis of drug and substance abuse among Nigerian youth, urging the media to become a key ally in the fight against addiction.



‎Speaking at a one-day media engagement in Abuja, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, represented by the Director of Legal Services, Garba Haganawaga, delivered a stirring keynote address highlighting the urgency of the epidemic.



‎”Youth and adolescents represent the hope and potential of any nation… However, the rising tide of drug and substance abuse within this demographic poses a grave threat to their health, wellbeing, and future aspirations,” Kofarmata stated.



‎He cited alarming reports that show a surge in substance abuse among Nigerian youth, leading to severe consequences including mental health issues, academic failure, crime, and in extreme cases, death. “Beyond the individual, the ripple effects extend to families, communities and the nation at large,” he warned.



‎The engagement, organized by the Ministry’s Department of Social Development, was designed to mobilize the media as a catalyst for awareness and behavioral change.



‎”The media in all its forms serves as a bridge between information and actions,” Kofarmata said. “You hold the lever to educate, inform, and mobilize communities.”



‎He outlined four critical roles the media must play: raising awareness, challenging stigma, promoting prevention, and advocating for policy change. He linked the initiative directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing its alignment with national priorities on youth welfare and public safety.



‎Mr. Valentine Ezeulu, Director of Social Development, in his welcome address, reiterated the media’s power to shape public discourse and societal values.



‎”As managers of public perception, your ability to inform, educate, and influence public opinion makes you indispensable allies in the fight against drug abuse,” Ezeulu said. “This engagement underscores our collective resolve to tackle this issue head-on.”



‎He called on participants—journalists, broadcasters, content creators, and stakeholders—to use their platforms to inspire action and promote solutions. “Let this engagement serve as a catalyst for sustained efforts to safeguard the future of our youth,” Ezeulu said.



‎The Ministry called for collaborative action across all sectors—government, schools, families, and communities—insisting that no single entity can win the war against substance abuse alone.



‎In closing, Kofarmata said: “Together, we can amplify our efforts and ensure that every young Nigerian has the opportunity to thrive free from the chains of addiction.”



‎The event concluded with a strong call to action and the promise of future collaborations aimed at curbing the growing menace of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria.



