Humanitarian Ministry inaugurates transition committee

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated a handing over notes, collation and transition committee, in line with the Presidential Transition Council directive.

The Committee was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr.Nasir Sani Gwarzo at the Ministry’s Conference Room Federal Secretariat Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that President Muhammadu Buhari have approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

The President has also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions on 9th February 2023 and directed that the Council be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on 14th February 2023.

He said a key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

Dr.Sani- Gwarzo said “in view of the above, it has become necessary for the Ministry to set up a Ministerial Committee for the collation and development the Handing Over Notes of the entire Humanitarian Sector and come up with a Transition Plan to enable the Ministry interface with the Presidential Transition Council which will be rather soon. Therefore, it is important to Note that time is of the essence here”.

He said this committee is expected to ensure the collation and harmonization of the Handing Over Notes from all Departments, Agencies and Programmes under the supervision of the, Ministry in the approved Template.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the committee has 3 weeks to complete this very important assignment and submit the first draft on Tuesday, 28th March 2023. All the necessary logistics he said will be provided to ensure that the Notes are ready within the stipulated time frame ahead of the Presidential Transition Council visit to the Ministry.

He said all submission must be in both hard and soft copies to enable the Secretariat to collate, harmonize and produce the first draft for vetting.

The Committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, mni, NPOM while the Director Planning Research and Statistics, Mr. Peter Nwakpa will serve as the Secretary.

The Permanent Secretary said all members should therefore ensure that their submissions are in line with the approved template.

In his opening remarks the Director of Planning Research and Statistics Mr. Peter Nwakpa said the 2023 Presidential Elections has just been concluded and Mr.president has Inaugurated a Transition Council and enforced it with Executive Order No 14 of 2023 for the Institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power.

He said having done that we find it very necessary in the Ministry to Constitute a Transition Committee so that we’ll be able to carry out all that is required of us.

In a vote of thanks, the Director Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry, Alhaji Ali Grema, on behalf of the members of the committee thanked the Management for the confidence reposed on them and promised to deliver the assignment within the time frame.

In attendance were all the Directors of the Ministry and Officers of the Office of the Honourable Minister.