Humanitarian Ministry engages inmates in hand washing

The Minister Sadiya Farouq who was represented by the Deputy Director Disaster Management, Dr. Abubakar Suleiman donated 150 hygiene materials to inmates containing 1 bathing soap, 1 pocket size hand sanitizer, and 1 nose mask to the center.

“Hand washing is so important to our health so much so that one of the none-medical protocols issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), to mitigate the spread of the novel COVID-19 is frequent hand washing with soap under running water for a duration of about twenty seconds.

“We can never reiterate hand washing practice enough until our society is free of common and avoidable illness causing germs.