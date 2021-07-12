Humanitarian Ministry deploys first aid, relief items to Taraba flood victims

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has deployed first aid and relief materials to victims of the Taraba flood which occurred on Saturday following a heavy downpour.

The ministry, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) delivered relief items including mattresses, blankets and food items pending the conclusion of a

preliminary assessment of the flood.

According to the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq, NEMA officials in Yola who also cover Taraba State have been activated to immediately conduct a detailed assessment of the situation and send their report for appropriate action.

“The Yola Operation has been directed to move urgent relief items to the affected persons including mattresses, blankets and most importantly food items and medication. A detailed assessment will be conducted on Monday.

“We sympathize with the state government and people of Taraba state and the ministry will soon step up mitigation to cushion the effects of the flooding on the victims,” she said.

300 hundred houses including places of worship, business centres, vehicles and schools are reportedly submerged in flood.

More relief items will be deployed to Taraba state as soon the assessment is concluded by NEMA.

