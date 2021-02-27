Humanitarian Ministry celebrates partners on world NGO day

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has extolled the virtues of the ministry’s partners as they celebrate the World NGO Day.

Farouq praised the contributions of Non-Government Organizations to humanity on a day set aside to celebrate, commemorate and collaborate with the various NGOs around the world.

The Minister highlighted the various achievements and roles played by the NGOs.

“Today, we celebrate the Non- Government Organizations and our other partners who have played a critical role in the sustenance of humankind especially during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The importance of NGO workers and their selflessness for the betterment of our society, country and the world at large cannot be overemphasized.

“The non-profit organizations and other non- government partners have ensured that people whose livelihoods were crippled due to the scourge, especially during the lockdown were given a lifeline through their voluntary supplies of food, sanitizers, masks, drugs and other humanitarian relief items.

“We celebrate you today as we look forward to maintaining better relationships to be able to assist humanity during crisis situations,” she stated.

February 27th every year is observed as the World NGO Day in more than 89 countries.

Related

No tags for this post.