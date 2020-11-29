Humanitarian Minister shocked over Borno massacre

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has expressed shock over the killing of 43 farmers in Borno state, describing their death as gruesome and barbaric .

At least, 43 farmers were gruesomely killed in Zabarmari, inside Jere Local government of Borno state on Saturday in rice fields while 6 persons were reportedly injured.

Farouq made the statement in a condolence message to the government of Borno state.

The Minister sympathized with the people and Governments of Borno and Sokoto states on the sad event. adding that the Federal government will do all in its powers to stop the attacks by the extremists and prayed for God’s protection over the people.

The slaughtered victims were said to be migrant farmers from Sokoto state who had travelled 1000km to the NorthEast to find work on rice farms.