Humanitarian Minister sad over ethnic violence in Ibadan

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq has expressed sadness over the avoidable ethnic violence that occurred in Shasha market, Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

The Minister stressed that in a community where different ethnic groups co-exist, people should learn to live in peace, tolerate one another and be patient with each other.

“It is unfortunate that a minor misunderstanding had generated into conflict that claimed lives and properties.

“I commensurate with the families that lost their beloved ones as well as those who lost their properties. May Allah grant the departed eternal rest.

“It is good news that relevant security agencies have intervened and normalcy is gradually returning to the community.

“As the government is restoring peace to the conflict area, victims would be provided with necessary relief materials” the Minister stated.