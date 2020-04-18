Humanitarian Minister condoles with Buhari over death of Abba Kyari

By Chimezie Godfrey

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Farouq in a statement on Saturday said she was shocked and saddened by the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, with whom she worked closely even prior to her appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic.

“He was a strong pillar leading the staff who work closely with the President, and contributed in coordinating the activities of the various Ministries and agencies for the efficient administration of the country.

“The country will miss his expertise in administration and his massive inputs to policy formulation designed to enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

The Minister prayed that the soul of the deceased Chief of Staff to the President will rest in peace.