Humanitarian Minister grieves over NAF plane crash

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has expressed deep sorrow following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i Aircraft on Sunday in Abuja.

The plane was said to have developed an engine problem and crashed.

Umar Farouq expressed sadness on the crash and loss of lives aboard the aircraft.

She said,”I am deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic occurrence. I sympathize with the Nigerian Airforce and the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

“The Nigerian Airforce has been of immense help to our humanitarian activities since the creation of the Ministry. They have helped to airlift humanitarian relief for Persons of Concern (POCs) especially during the lockdown period to curtail the spread of Covid 19 in 2020 and to victims of flood, banditry, communal clashes and other disasters.

“We appreciate the services of the air crew especially the pilots who have put in hundreds of hours of flying us to and from areas affected by disasters and other humanitarian issues.

“We pray that God will console the families they left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their dear ones.

Seven passengers were reportedly onboard the ill-fated aircraft including two crew members.