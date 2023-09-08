Humanitarian Minister distributes food items to rescued families, Chibok girls, others in Borno

…. Says President Tinubu will provide durable solutions for Refugees, IDPs

By Chimezie Godfrey

Hundreds of families living at the Bulumkutu rehabilitation camp in Maiduguri, Borno state, erupted in jubilation Thursday as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu distributed to them, food items as part of federal government immediate relief package to support to them.

Inhabitants at the camp met by the Minister, including 14 rescued Chibok girls and their children who have been undoing rehabilitation at camp.

Edu who was accompanied to the camp by the Borno state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Zuwaira Gambo, and the Acting Hon Commissioner for National Commission for Refugees Migrants and IDPs, Ambassador Catherine Udida, assured that the gesture would be extended to other IDP Camps in the state.

Food items distributed to the IDPs by Dr. Minister include hundreds of bags of Rice, Corn, Beans, garri Vegetable oil, Maggi and other food items.

She explained that the relief items were part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians exposed to humanitarian crisis, in Borno state, especially women and children.

According to Edu, President Tinubu has promised to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, which is part of strategy to provide long term solutions to insecurity and insurgency in the Country.

The Minister said the camp was temporary and disclosed that efforts were being made to permanently integrate & relocate them back to their homes.

She pledged that the federal government under President Tinubu would not leave them unattended.

The minister explained that officials of her ministry were on the ground to continue to provide psycho-socio support for them, assuring that she would be visiting them periodically.

Earlier the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Zuwaira Gambo commended the Minister for visiting the camp and identifying with the IDPs.

Gambo who spoke in Kanuri language informed the Minister that the victims were happy to receive her into the camp being her first visit to Borno state as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

