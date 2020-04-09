Humanitarian Minister delivers relief materials in Imo

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Wednesday, flagged off the payment of stipends of N20,000 to beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, programme in Imo State.

At the event, which took place in Iho, Ikeduru local government area of Imo, the Minister explained that school feeding program will also commence in the state in the next few weeks after Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Mr. President has directed that we commence the payment of 20,000 to beneficiaries of Conditional Cash Transfer in Imo State will commence today.

“The programme started in 2016 by the Federal Government to assist the most economically vulnerable citizens in the country.

“It was important to highlight that since the creation of this Ministry we have piloted digital payment in 6 states and will continue to expand it.

“It is a priority to us and we will continue to expand it as it is not sustainable to distribute cash manually, especially for the purpose of transparency and accountability.”

“We have adopted a modality that will ensure that even though children are at home, they will get the food.

“We shall adopt a door to door modality in the distribution using a voucher system,” she said.

The Minister then announced the delivery of relief materials on behalf of the Federal Government.

“I present some relief materials in form of food relief and implore the Government of Imo State to prioritize the poor, vulnerable and persons living with disabilities as a result of this covid-19 pandemic,” she stated.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Head of operations for the scheme among others accompanied the Minister to Iho, Ikeduru for the programme and delivery of relief materials.

In a related development, the Minister was in Ihiala local government area of Anambra, where she inspected payments of stipends to the poor and vulnerable households beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

She disclosed that the payments started on Monday at three centers in Uli where 683 beneficiaries of the programme were scheduled to receive the N20,000 stipends for the months of January to April as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She added that total of 608 beneficiaries were paid yesterday while the remaining 229 beneficiaries would be paid today, (Thursday).

Farouq explained the processes involved in the programme up to the stage of making payments to the beneficiaries.

She emphasized that enrollment into the programme is a continuous exercise, adding that all the Local Government Areas of Anambra State will be covered.

Her remarks were interpreted to Igbo language and communicated to members of public.

The Minister personally paid the stipends to about 20 beneficiaries and the payments continued in Anambra State.

The Chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area, Councilors, Traditional Rulers and members of the benefiary communities received the Minister and her entourage during the inspection visit.

The Minister’s entourage included the National Coordinator of NASSP Mr. Apera Iorwa, Programme Coordinator and Dr. Mrs. Temitope Sinkaiye, among others.