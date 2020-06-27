Humanitarian Minister condoles with Niger flood victims, government

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with victims of flooding in Mokwa local government area of Niger state.

In a statement made available to Journalists, the Minister also commiserated with the government of the state, adding that she was saddened by the destruction and loss of lives caused by the flood.

“It is with great sadness and grief that I write to commiserate with the government and people of Niger state over the devastating flood that wrecked havoc in Mokwa Local Government Area.

“I am deeply saddened by the destruction and loss of lives which has left many displaced with homes and public buildings destroyed. I sympathize, especially, with the several businesses and farmlands which have been affected by the disaster.

“My condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones as well as to victims of the flooding who have lost valuable property and been left vulnerable as a result of this incident.

“I am gratified that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) working with state emergency services has taken charge of the situation and has deployed its preparedness efforts with the Analysis of Flood Predictions for 2020.

“NEMA is also engaging with State Governments in high-risk flooding areas to mitigate the effects of flooding,” the Minister stated.

As the rains intensify, the Minister called on citizens of flood prone areas to exercise care and extreme caution as early warning efforts and strategies to avoid further loss of lives and property are scaled up.

“Relying on insights gained from previous years, we are calling on State Governments to initate preparedness and early warning measures by putting in place necessary structural and non-structural procedures towards flood prevention and mitigation.

“Residents of risk prone areas and communities must also play their part by adhering strictly to flood warnings and preventive measures.

“On our part, I have directed NEMA to scale up its efforts and improve its response times.

“NEMA will also be conducting a needs assessment in the affected communities in order to provide relief to the affected areas and people,” she explained.

Related