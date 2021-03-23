Humanitarian Minister condoles with Katsina, Zamfara over fire outbreak

March 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey


Minister of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has sympathized with traders of Katsina and Zamfara market fire incidents which occurred a space of two days.


 In a statement issued by her Media Aid, Nneka Anibeze, the minister expressed sadness over the outbreak in Katsina on Saturday and in Zamfara on Sunday. 

She stated,”I received this afternoon,  the sad news of the unfortunate fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina state and TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development, I extend my sympathy and condolence the Government and of Katsina and Zamfara States, especially the traders in the central market. 

“I have instructed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) render technical and relief support the State while me abreast of developments.

“While casualty figures and the actual cause of this disaster is being investigated, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development notes scores of shops and goods have been destroyed. 

“Similarly, property worth millions of Naira and over 60 shops were razed by fire following a  midnight fire outbreak in TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara State capital,” she said.

The Minister described the as unfortunate, coming at a time the nation  is combatting and trying overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This underscores the Ministry’s determination as the Coordinator of all humanitarian and disaster interventions, to work diligently with all relevant agencies and Stakeholders in other to an all hazard approaches and guidelines for disaster risk management will prioritize building resilience for all our markets and homes and better prevention and response to fire disasters,” she stressed.

No tags for this post.