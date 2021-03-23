By Chimezie Godfrey



Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has sympathized with traders of Katsina and Zamfara market fire incidents which occurred within a space of two days.



In a statement issued by her Media Aid, Nneka Anibeze, the minister expressed sadness over the outbreak in Katsina on Saturday and in Zamfara on Sunday.

She stated,”I received this afternoon, the sad news of the unfortunate fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina state and TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I extend my sympathy and condolence to the Government and people of Katsina and Zamfara States, especially the traders in the central market.

“I have instructed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to render technical and relief support to the State while keeping me abreast of developments.

“While casualty figures and the actual cause of this disaster is being investigated, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development notes that scores of shops and goods have been destroyed.

“Similarly, property worth millions of Naira and over 60 shops were razed by fire following a midnight fire outbreak in TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara State capital,” she said.

The Minister described the incident as unfortunate, coming at a time the nation is combatting and trying to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This underscores the Ministry’s determination as the Coordinator of all humanitarian and disaster interventions, to work diligently with all relevant agencies and Stakeholders in other to consolidate an all hazard approaches and guidelines for disaster risk management that will prioritize building resilience for all our markets and homes and ensure better prevention and response to fire disasters,” she stressed.

