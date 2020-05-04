Humanitarian Minister condoles with family of Emir, people of Kaura Namoda

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed sadness over the death of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Asha, the Sarkin Kiyawan Kaura Namoda, who died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Minister, while commiserating with Emir’s family, the people of Kaura Namoda and the government of Zamfara state, said that his role as a father-figure would be missed by all, “including myself as an indigene of Zamfara North Senatorial Zone where his domain is located.”

The Minister recalled that the late 71-year old monarch has made tremendous impact on the lives of countless people beyond his domain in Zamfara state as a public servant who worked in the treasuries of many local government areas in the state, and prayed to the Almighty God to grant him an abode in heaven.

“He had an illustrious public service career, which was crowned by his appointment as an Emir about 16 years ago in recognition of his excellent leadership qualities and honesty in public service.”

“There is huge consolation to his family, the people of Zamfara state, especially those in his domain that “he lived a clean life of service and died with an enviable clean record.

“May the Almighty Allah give his immediate family and all of us his larger family the courage to bear his loss with fortitude and gratitude to Allah for a life well-spent,” the Minister said in her condolence message.