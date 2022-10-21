Humanitarian Minister bags Nigeria excellence award in public service

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has added another feather to her cap by been one of the forty-four awardees of the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS Awards).

The Awards were presented by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the State House, Abuja.

The Minister bagged the Award for Social and Humanitarian Interventions in recognition of her excellent performance in uplifting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his speech stated that the awardees were people that have distinguished themselves in service to humanity and made contributions for the transformation of the country. The President said the awards were borne out of empirical evidence of their performance in the various sectors of the economy.

His Excellency said the award is a motivation for current and upcoming leaders and to spur the recipients to continue to do more for the development of the country.

The Nigeria excellence Award in Public Service has been setup to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, Service, or humanitarianism.



Awardees were selected from all levels of the public service: state and federal governments, and non-profit organisations.

Awardees include former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, GCON, Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila CFR, Ministers, Governors, Chief Executive Officers of Agencies, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Bankers, among others.

The award ceremony was organised by The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation.

