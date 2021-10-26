Humanitarian Minister bags award from Yusuf Sule Maitama University

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has received an award of merit in humanitarian work from the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano state.

The award was presented to her on Monday October 25, 2021 by the Faculty of Humanities at their 2nd International Conference themed “Nigeria in the 21st Century: Culture, State and Society.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muktar Atiku Kurawa said that the award was in recognition of her meritorious contributions to humanitarian services and commitment to the advancement of the cause of the less privileged.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has been in the forefront of humanitarian services in this country, including resettling people in distress due to insecurity, Internally Displaced Persons, the vulnerable as well as other Persons Of Concern. We appreciate her contributions and attention to the less privileged in the society”.

In her response, the Minister Umar Farouq thanked the Governing Council of the university for finding her worthy of an award.

The Minister expressed gratitude adding that the award will nudge her to further serve humanity through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“I am honoured and humbled to be here today, alongside other eminent and deserving personalities, to be conferred with a prestigious award by the Faculty of Humanities and the Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

“It also gives me the opportunity to thank everyone that has worked steadfastly to create an enabling environment for us to support Persons of Concern.

“It must be noted that all interventions, policies and frameworks being fashioned by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have been created to support and improve the lives of Nigerians. Let me use this opportunity to urge Nigerians, especially the youths, to key into the NSIPs as they are strategically targeted to ensure that we invest in the vulnerable populations to reduce those at risk of poverty.

“I sincerely thank you for deeming me worthy of conferring on me, this prestigious award”.

Other awardees include the wife of the Kano state Governor H.E. Prof Hafsah Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Distinguished Senator, Adamawa Central Senatorial District Aisha Dahiru Ahmad Binani, former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prof Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, CEO BUA Group of companies Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, Barrister Inuwa Ibrahim Waya and Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Sardaunan Dan- Isa , the Secretary to Zamfara State Government.

