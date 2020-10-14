Humanitarian Award: Buhari salutes Emeka Offor, says it is well deserved

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated businessman and philanthropist, Chief Emeka Offor on receiving The Sun Newspaper Humanitarian Award, describing his nomination as well-deserved.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the president, I am elated to learn that you have been nominated for this humanitarian award by The Sun Newspaper, and I will say without any fear of contradiction that they couldn’t have made a better choice.

“Chief Offor has dedicated himself for years to humanitarian causes including the eradication of polio and river blindness, and I urge other rich men to emulate his noble deeds.

“Using your wealth to touch the lives of others in the society is one of the greatest demonstrations of selflessness and compassion.”

He added that Offor would have his name etched in gold by posterity and history because of his philanthropic activities in the country.(NAN)