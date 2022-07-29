Humanitarian Affairs Ministry launches SERVICOM Service Charter

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo says the Ministry’s SERVICOM service charter is a veritable tool of guidance in the implementation of the Ministry’s programmes, activities, outcomes, output, key performance timeliness, objectives and targets.

He made the statement at the launching of the Ministry’s SERVICOM service charter in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary represented by the Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Valentine Ezulu, said that the launching of the Charter was part of effort to ensure transparency and effective service delivery to the general public, adding that SERVICOM is one of the reforms put in place to achieve the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

Speaking further he reiterated that the launching of this charter will give ample opportunity for the general public to know and access the activities, achievements and challenges of the Ministry as well as it’s expectations.

He said SERVICOM plays a great role in scoring the performance of any government agency and through this charter members of the public and stakeholders will have the opportunity to evaluate the performance of the Ministry.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo informed that we are in an era where government has thrown it’s activities wide open for scrutiny by citizens as such opinion, suggestion and complain boxes will be placed in strategic places around the Ministry in order to solicit input from the general public so as to improve on the Ministry’s service delivery to it’s clients, target groups, other members of the public as well as other stakeholders.

He assured the general public that every enquiry will be given prompt response.

Earlier in his Welcome Address, the Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Mr Valentine Ezulu, represented by the Acting Nodal Officer, Mrs Eucharia Oruche, said that the ushering in of the SERVICOM Charter is to inform and educate the public of the activities, achievements and challenges of the Ministry since it’s inception and also to open up avenue for stakeholders and the general public to ask questions and get responses.

Ezulu stated that SERVICOM is like an engine that drives the Ministry to achieve optimum service delivery and urged all Heads of Agencies to key into achieving Humanitarian actions so as to have a better understanding of the workings of the Ministry with a view of improving working relationship between the Ministry and Agencies under it.

The high point of the event was the Launching of the Service Charter by the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajiemeli. She said the launch was a bold and commendable step taken by the Ministry.

She outlined what the Launching of the Charter meant which the Ministry’s readiness to engage its stakeholders, comply with the directive of the President, more work for the Ministry and reward for the work done, amongst others.

She unveiled the SERVICOM CHARTER with the Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Social Development and Special Needs; and the representative of the Director General NAPTIP.

She said with the launch of the Charter, it will open up processes and systems to serve Nigeria right.

Nnenna Akajiemeli also made presentation on the topic “Charter Implementation, Monitoring and Reporting”. She said the document is the first edition and they will ensure that the document serves its purpose.

The coordinator stated that the document is detailed and explains the following: i) It expresses the choice service takers can get if they come to the office. ii) It tells how much a particular service cost. iii) It enhances accessibility. iv) It emphasises on commitment on what government want you to do.

She emphasised that the Ministry’s Service Charter is a promise and SERVICOM will come with measuring instrument and report back to Mr President and also publish to the public to know, discuss and harvest feedback from the people. She said that the Ministry will be held accountable for all the promises in the charter.

Further, Mrs Akajiemeli stated the benefits of the SERVICOM CHARTER to include: Raising lots of expectation, driving improvement in all we see, encourage and makes work easier, timely response to requests and letters amongst others.

On her part, the DG NAPTIP, Mrs Fatima Waziri, represented by Jumai Abdullahi, gave kudos to the Ministry for giving them enabling environment to operate and acknowledged that without service delivery not much will be achieved.

The event was attended by Directors of the Ministry and relevant stakeholders.

