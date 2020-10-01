Humanitarian Affairs Ministry gets new Perm Sec

Share the news













(Photo above: Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq)

By Chimezie Godfrey

Bashir Nura Alkali, has assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya on Wednesday and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to the statement,”During the handing and taking over ceremony in the Ministry, the new Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude to the Minister, Directors and the entire staff of the Ministry for the warm reception and promised to provide necessary support towards the realisation of the mandate of the Ministry.”

Alkali also solicited the cooperation of all staff in addressing the challenges faced by the Ministry.

The Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Grema Ali Alhaji On behalf of the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and the entire staff of the Ministry welcomed the new Permanent Secretary.

In his handover speech, Grema noted that the Ministry was created via the Presidential pronouncement on August 21st, 2019 which one of its mandates was to take charge in the coordination of humanitarian response and interventions in Nigeria.

He added that since the establishment of the Ministry, the Minister with the support of the staff has worked assiduously towards ensuring that the Ministry is well positioned to carry out its responsibilities.

He pointed out that some of the challenges faced by the Ministry at the beginning include institutional, administrative and funding problems & most of these challenges have been solved or are being resolved.

“A coordinated approach and coherence in carrying out interventions is receiving deserved attention through the instrumentality of the approved Organogram received from the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation”, he stated.

Grema assured the new Permanent Secretary of the full support and cooperation of all staff of the Ministry in carrying out his duties.

Related