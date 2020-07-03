Humanitarian Affairs Ministry announces transition of N-Power Monitors

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme.

The ministry also announced the transitioning of other National Social Investment Programmes.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

In a statement following the announcement on Friday, the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, thanked the Independent Monitors

“For their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes.

“As we commence the transition of Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry will conclude activities of the Independent Monitors enrolled with those two batches by 31st July 2020.

“The Federal Government appreciates their support during the period of engagement and looks forward to on-boarding a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come onboard,” she stated.

Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on Friday June 26th2020 and has received over 3 Million applications since the portal opened.

The application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths access to the programme.

