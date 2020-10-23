Humanitarian Affairs Minister woos young women into politics

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq has called for more women to get involved in politics.

The Minister made the call at the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship Speaker Series held in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Farouq who made a virtual presentation titled ‘My Political Career as a Northern Lady: Experiences and Challenges,” expressed concern about the percentage of women in politics.

“The truth is that we are not many. We are not where we should be and clearly we need more women represented in politics and executive positions.

“The good news is that we are making progress.

“Today the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State is a woman. This is a first for the North and His Excellency Governor Nasir El Rufai by the grace of Almighty God made this happen despite the odds.

“Tomorrow we hope for our first female Governor and some day, President,” she said.

The Minister said politics especially in Africa is a difficult and expensive terrain for women but called on the younger generation not to be deterred but embrace the career.

“Politics is driven by a selected few and is also very expensive.

“We need more young people to participate, change the narrative and make conscious efforts to ensure inclusion so that any young woman or man even from a less privileged background or from any part of the country can be a President of this nation.

Farouq revealed that her vision for Nigeria is to see more young men and women dream and achieve their ambition as leaders in whatever field of endeavor they choose.

“I am a grassroots person and will continue to connect with my people to lift the vulnerable out of poverty and foster the creation of an environment for inclusive growth and prosperity.

“I am supported by a team of vibrant young men and women working in the Ministry to bring fresh ideas and strategies to solving the nation’s Humanitarian and Social Development challenges.

“I want to use this avenue to thank my staff who work day and night in difficult terrains to ensure that we achieve our mandate,” she said.

The Chief host of the Speaker Series was the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

The Speaker Series is designed to expose Fellows to notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of expertise.

Some of the previous speakers include former President Chief Olusegun Obasanajo, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II the former Emir of Kano, and the Deputy Chief of Mission, US. Embassy Abuja, H.E. David J. Young.

Others are the Deputy-Secretary General of the United Nations Hajiya Amina J. Mohammed, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika – Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, H.E. Donald Duke the former Governor of Cross River State, H.E Kashim Shettima, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, Dr. Joe Abah, Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Prof. Pat Utomi, Mr. Mohamad Darwish and Dr. Dakuku Peterside amongst others.