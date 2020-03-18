Humanitarian Affairs Minister sympathises with victims of Gusau fire

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has described the fire incident that razed parts of Gusau local government secretariat, as unfortunate, and expressed her sympathy to the government of Zamfara and those who were directly affected by the fire outbreak.

Farouq lamented that many important offices and public documents were destroyed by the fire, which affected sensitive offices in the Local Government Secretariat.

“Although the fire burnt down the offices of the Vice Chairman, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Director of Agriculture and the National Orientation Agency, it is noteworthy that no human life was lost.

“The Ministry is collaborating with other relevant stake holders to organize a public fire safety awareness campaign in offices, schools and markets among other public places with the view to minimising the risk of fire outbreaks in the country,” she said.

The Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the government of Benue State, shop owners and users of the Otukpo main market over the fire outbreak that gutted dozens of shops on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She regretted that the fire incident led to the loss of livelihoods for traders and suppliers who lost numerous merchandise to the fire.

She commended the emergency services, especially fire fighters, for arriving the market within minutes of receiving distress calls. She described the prompt response as evidence of the high-level of preparedness and professional approach by the fire fighters.

The Minister expressed concern at the frequent fire incidents in the market which repeatedly occurred seven times in the past 20 years.

She also expressed her displeasure at the attitude of hoodlums who used the opportunity of the razing fire to burgle and loot shops.