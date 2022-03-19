Human trafficking victim turns villain, bags jail term

By Deborah Coker

Mrs Ese Edomwonyi, a 24-year-old ex-victim of human trafficking has bagged one year imprisonment for human trafficking.

This is contained in a statement in Benin, on Saturday by Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command.

According to Nwanwenne, Edomwonyi was convicted on Thursday in Benin, for the same offence she was rescued from at Seme borders, few years ago.

He explained that the convict, a house wife and mother of five was arraigned in charge no B/NAPTIP/9C/2022 before Justice Irele Ifeje of court 3, Criminal Division of the Edo High Court, Benin.

He added that Edomwonyiony was charged for engaging in acts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 13 (4)c of the trafficking in persons (Prohibition) enforcement and administration Act 2015.

The zonal commander further explained that the convict had recruited a 14 year old girl for her sister who resides in Burkina Faso.

“On arrival at Burkina Faso, the victim was subjected to beatings, denial of food and slavery when she objected initially to engage in prostitution.

“The victim was later sold to another lady who forced her into prostitution, thereby losing her virginity.

“The traffickers ensured they collect all her earnings.

“The victim was however rescued after the arrest of the convict, who pleaded guilty to the offence”, Nwanwenne said.

He added that the convict was however given an option of fine of N300,000. (NAN)

