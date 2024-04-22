Human trafficking: NSCDC rescues 10 victims in FCT

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has intercepted 10 victims of human trafficking at Zuba motor park in Abuja.

A statement on Monday in Abuja, by Mr Samuel Idoko, the NSCDC FCT Command Spokesperson, said the rescued victims, aged between 24 and 34, comprised of one male and nine female, who all claimed to be indigenes of Ondo State.

He said that on interrogation, it was discovered that the victims were being sponsored for illegal migration abroad.

”’The victims were accosted at Zuba motor park, Abuja, by officers of the command, following a tip off of their return from Minna, where they had gone to process their International passports as directed by their sponsor.

”The victims confessed to have paid N80, 000 to facilitate the procurement of the International passport.

”They also confessed to being promised migration abroad to undertake ready-made jobs, especially in North Africa and Canada by a yet to be identified sponsor, who according to them, resides in Okitipupa, Ondo state”, he said.

Idoko the victims had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) by the NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu.

“Be careful of the type of people that are promising you a better future abroad. Don’t be desperate because some of them might end up ruining your live; they deceive you and collect huge sums of money from you for ready-made jobs, whereas, you may end up in slavery or forced to be sex workers.

“If you must travel abroad, follow the right channel that will give you rest of mind, don’t allow somebody to seize your international passport abroad, and place you under an oath that you will regret,” Odumosu was quoted as saying. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye