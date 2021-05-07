Human trafficking: NIS rescues 7 suspected victims in Jigawa

 The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) rescued seven women in Jigawa, suspected to have trafficked from different states of the country.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Isma’il Baba, told newsmen in Dutse on Friday the were rescued at Gurai village in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

Baba said the , aged between 16 and 27, were apprehended on May 5 at about 3 p.m. on their way to Tripoli, Libya.

He explained one of them was from Lagos, two from Ogun, one from Kwara, two from Imo and one from Oyo.

Baba further said two of the were in possession of blank International Passports, one with -endorsed ECOWAS Certificate, while the remaining four had no documents.

“It become necessary to inform you about the intended trafficking of . The victims were apprehended at Gurai village on Babura Road; they were on their way to Tripoli in Libya.

“The victims were apprehended at about 1500hrs on May 5 by Operation Salama Team A of the NIS, Jigawa State Command, operating along Kazaure, Babura and Ringim axis,’’ Baba said.

The comptroller said during interrogation, they confessed to be traveling to Tripoli in Libya Niger Republic.

“They individually from their various states to where they met and began their journey to Libya, Niger Republic.

“The Comptroller General (CG) of Immigration Service directed that the victims be handed over to the for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP),’’ he added.

The News of Nigeria () recalls that the Command in Jigawa on March 31 rescued three women in the Babura axis of the state suspected to have trafficked from Plateau. ()

