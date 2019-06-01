Human trafficking: NAPTIP synergy with armed forces

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli has sought strengthened synergy with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

She made this known today when she paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Okah–Donli expressed the need for collaborative efforts between NAPTIP and the AFN to effectively combat the menace of human trafficking and unlawful exploitation of children in the country, especially in communities currently experiencing insurgency in the north Eastern part of the country.

She added that the Nigerian military constitutes a strong ally alongside other stakeholders in the collaboration to rid the country of child trafficking.

The DG also sought the cooperation of the AFN in the protection of victims of human trafficking, describing them as vulnerable children and women who were engaged in dehumanizing and exploitative employment and usage by unscrupulous persons and groups.

Responding, Gen. Olonisakin commended the Agency for the achievements recorded since its inception, particularly in the areas of awareness and sensitisation campaigns, rescue of child trafficking victims and prosecution of human trafficking offenders.

He lauded the DG’s zeal at ensuring the actualization of the Agency’s mandate.

Gen, Olonisakin, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun assured the Agency of the AFN’s continuous cooperation in curbing the menace of human trafficking.

