Human Trafficking: Foundation tasks women on increased involvement

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 CLEEN Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organisation, on Tuesday tasked women on increased involvement the fight against human and forced migration.

The foundation made the call Lagos on Tuesday during a two-day capacity building workshop it organised collaboration with the partners for community- women-led organisations.

It emphasised the need for gender-sensitive that would tackle forced migration and

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity building workshop was the second batch to organised by CLEEN Foundation partnership with United Nations Women and National Agency for Prohibition of Persons (NAPTIP).

The Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Benson Olugbuo, said that the purpose of the workshop was to strengthen the capacities of women led groups to carry out their mandates effectively.

“In all, the importance of this workshop  is hinged on the central role women play in ensuring stability, progress and long term development in the fabric of the society,” he said.

Olugbuo added that CLEEN Foundation had deemed it salient to deepen its partnership with grassroots women organisation to extend the scope and enhance the impact of fighting the scourge of trafficking.

NAPTIP’s Lagos Commander, Mr Ganiyu Agaran, was represented by Mrs Elizabeth Ajeseni, Intelligence Officer, NAPTIP, said that the workshop was necessary as women are the most vulnerable in human trafficking.

“NAPTIP over the years had continued to adopt strategies in tackling human trafficking through , partnerships, creating such as we are doing now and prosecution of offenders.”

Ajeseni  urged participants to have open mind throughout the workshop so as to acquire knowledge on ways to tackle human trafficking.

Mr Kester Audu from GIZ spoke on “Understanding Gender in the Context of Forced Migration and Trafficking” said that human trafficking was something more of a mindset which should addressed.

He stressed the need to regulate the kind of message we receive especially those that give the ‘get rich quick mentality’ which often push people into being desperate and becoming a victim of human trafficking.

Mrs Sekinah Adeleke of the Community Women’s Rights Foundation suggested that on the dangers of human trafficking  focused on parents because most of put pressure on their children

.

“There is need to focus on the parents because of their mindset. Parents should begin to plan their lives without their children.

“The thought that parents are expecting something from their children often push into being victims of human trafficking,” she said.

NAN reports that 45 community- women led organisations in Lagos State were present at the workshop. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,