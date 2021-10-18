Human Trafficking: CSOs seek more interventions for victims

Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), a coalition of Civil Society Oganisations, has advocated for more interventions on behalf of victims of trafficking.


President of NACTAL, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, made the call on Monday, in Abuja, at a conference to commemorate the 2021 European Union anti trafficking day, usually observed on Oct. 18.


said that all interventions for victims of human trafficking must be victims-centered and must be enshrined in the national policy on protection and assistance to trafficked persons in Nigeria 2008 edition.


He added intervention must also be documented in the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) 2015 document for the protection and assistance to trafficked persons in Nigeria.


“NACTAL is a member of the coordination committee of the NRM as stated in the amended TIPPLEA Act of 2005.


“We seek NAPTIP’s collaboration in regard, being the coordinating agency, to carry other stakeholders along in the task of rehabilitation.


is not to say that we are not aware of NAPTIP’s collaboration with some member organisations of NACTAL, we solicit for wider reach to accommodate all,” he said.


He also called on to revisit the statutory mandate of NAPTIP, so that more members of civil society organisations would be part of NAPTIP’s board, instead of only  two members of CSOs.


According to him, if this done, it would provide more impetus to the management of Trafficking In Persons (TIP) in Nigeria.


He also solicited for a concerted coordination of TIP/SOM in Nigeria, as would help in the area of monitoring and evaluation of activities and interventions to validate funding and impact assessment.


Abdulganiyu further implored all CSOs, as well as networks, to speak with one voice and language in the fight against trafficking in persons, saying that would help in the various interventions and programmes.


He called on CSOs to stand as independent entities for the good of the served communities, stressing way to bridge the gaps between the and the governed be concern.


He commended the EU for its interventions in Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking as a project worthy of note. (NAN) 

