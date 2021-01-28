Human trafficking, crime of great magnitude — NAPTIP boss

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says human trafficking is a crime of great magnitude which affects mainly women and children.

The NAPTIP Director-General, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said this during a virtual meeting with the UN Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey and her team on Thursday.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said human trafficking was a 150-billion-dollar industry that needed strong collaborations to win the fight against the menace.

She added that the UN Women had been of great support to NAPTIP, adding that both organisations would continue to work closely.

The NAPTIP boss used the virtual meeting to share her vision, which includes domesticating the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and the Child Rights Acts in all states.

Earlier, Lamptey said that the UN Women was committed to expanding the good partnership between both organisations.

She also said that the UN Women, being one of the partner agencies, was delighted to work with NAPTIP, and called for deeper collaboration between both organisations.

She noted that UN Women collaborated with NAPTIP to set up the Gender Policy and look forward to finalising work on the policy document.

The UN representative emphasised the need for the two organisations to work together in the areas of policy implementation, coordination and support programmes.

Lamptey also stressed the need for a joint committee between the UN Women, NAPTIP and other stakeholders. (NAN)