Human trafficking: 78 victims rescued from Cote D Ivoire arrive Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

No fewer than 78 Nigerians rescued from human traffickers in Cote D’Ivoire have arrived in Lagos.

The victims, comprising 73 females, two males and three babies arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 11 :00 p.m. on Saturday.

Mrs Binta Bello, the Director-General (DG) National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) received them at the airport.

Bello, in her speech, said that the return of the victims reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

“This is a momentous occasion a day that marks not only the safe return of our beloved daughters but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

“To the young women and girls who have just returned – we say welcome home. You were taken far from the safety and dignity you deserve, but today, you are back on Nigerian soil, and you are not alone. You are home, and this country stands with you.

“Your courage, your survival, and your retum symbolise hope for thousands of others who may still be in the shadows.

“And to those who have perpetuated this evil let today be a reminder that Nigeria will never relent in pursuing justice, ” she said.

The NAPTIP boss said that some of those responsible for the heinous trade had been apprehended and would face the full force of the law.

According to her, the agency will profile and chat with the survivors for necessary measures in line with its mandate which included counseling and skill acquisition training.

“We thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its constant support and political will in the fight against trafficking in persons, the support has been instrumental in enabling NAPTIP to carry out this noble mandate.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Air Peace Airlines for their generous and patriotic assistance in facilitating the safe return of these victims free of charge.

“Your partnership is a shining example of how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to national efforts.

“To all our local and international partners, thank you. Your collaboration continues to empower us and today’s success is one we share with all of you,” she said.

Bello urged the public to raise awareness, report suspicious activities, and to stand together against the grave violation of human dignity.

Narrating her ordeal, a 24-year-old pregnant victim, said that a friend lured her into prostitution.

“One of my friends told me that she is running a supermarket, that she would love me to come and work and earn like N300,000 a month.

“She said that I should not worry about the transport that she is going to pay for me which she did.

The victim said that the moment she got there, she discovered that there was no supermarket.

“She said that she paid N3 million for my transport and that I must sleep with men for me to pay her back.

“I told her I cannot but she threatened to either kill or cut my hair and take it to a herbalist to make me run mad.

“For fear of the unknown, I started sleeping with different men, ” she said.

According to her, she is four months pregnant and needs help to take care of herself and her unborn baby.

“When I discovered I was pregnant, she asked me to abort, I told her I cannot because the baby is already big.

“She started mistreating me, hitting me with sticks on my tummy, sometimes she sends some men to kick me in my stomach in order to lose the pregnancy.

“When I could no longer bear the torture, I went to report to the police, ” she said.

In the same vein, another victim, a 17-year-old said that she met a lady who compelled her into a commercial sex act.

“A lady approached me, she said she would like to take me to Cote d’Ivoire to work in a restaurant and I will be paid 1.5million cfa monthly.

“Myself and six other girls accepted, she told us not to tell our parents.

“When we got there, she and her gang dumped us in a forest where men came to pick us up for sex, ” she said.

The victim said that after undergoing a series of abortions, the lady did a five-year family planning for her.

According to her, some of her colleagues died in the process.

“Some of my colleagues who were picked up for sex never returned, some were killed and dumped on the road, ” she said. (NAN)