Human security: NEMA, NSUK to collaborate on research, trainings

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), have agreed to collaborate on research and trainings to promote security lives in the country. The two organisations made the commitment when Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), NSUK, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of NEMA, retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akinwumi, who represented Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, Vice-Chancellor, NSUK, said that the collaboration would strengthen the relationship and also add value to the operations of the agency. “Going through the mandate that set up NEMA, we can see that NEMA deals with human security and what we are doing in the Institute of Governance and Development Studies is security and strategic studies.

“Human security is a key sector of the security studies we are carrying out, so we are asking for collaboration because we know that NEMA staff are on the field, while we in the academic sector are doing the theoretical aspect. “So, by coming together, we will blend and add value to what NEMA is doing and also add value to what we are also doing at the Institute of Governance and Development Studies at the Nasarawa State University,” he said. Speaking further, Prof. Andrew Zamani, Director, Institute of Governance and Development Studies, NSUK, added that the collaboration would help NEMA to achieve its mandate and enrich its policies.

“We believe that we have a lot to contribute not only in the aspect of research and trainings but also in the aspect of providing tools for NEMA to interrogate new issues that it encounters on the field on a daily basis. “We have contributions to make in the aspect of policies enrichment, rehabilitation, though, I believe that the issues of peace and conflicts resolution are not apparent to what NEMA does. “But I know that when you do search and rescue, there are cases of hostility that you find on the field, which I believe our institute has the capacity to complement NEMA on,” he said.

Earlier, Mohammed, while welcoming the team, said that research was a fundamental and key aspect of the agency. “Everybody here will like to add knowledge and we will like to improve and you all remember the agreement we had from the beginning, that all our problems and challenges in NEMA would be solved scientifically.

“So, if we have Nasarawa State University, why do you want to go too far to get solution to your problems; whatever it is that we have to do, we have people that will make sense of the situation for us.

“We are going to start coming to you as research is a fundamental thing in NEMA, we are going to collaborate and we will do everything within our power to ensure NSUK prospers,” he said.(NAN)