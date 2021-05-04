Human rights, threats to democracy in focus on day two of G7 meeting

Foreign ministers from 7 countries will discuss human rights and threats to democracy on the second day of a meeting in London, according to Britain’s foreign office.

The face-to-face meeting is taking place ahead of a 7 summit planned June in the English county of Cornwall.

On Tuesday, representatives from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union were due to meet with Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

Following talks through the day, the foreign ministers will hold a dinner with guest nations to include India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei.

The discussions in the morning will cover the coup in Myanmar.

The ministers will watch a video from the Government which will update on the situation on the ground.

Britain’s foreign office says Raab will then urge the 7 nations to stronger action against the military junta, including expanding targeted sanctions against individuals and entities connected to the army, supporting arms embargoes and increasing humanitarian assistance.

Discussions will then to Libya and the ongoing war in Syria. Later in the afternoon, the politicians will discuss the situation in Ethiopia, as well as Somalia, the Sahel, and Western Balkans.

The foreign ministers will also speak about Russia’s ongoing malign activity including through the build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine, its imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus. (dpa/ NAN)

