Human Rights Network receives 209 complaints of right abuse in Kano

The Human Rights Network (HRN), Nigeria, said it received 209 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano State from January 2023 to date.

HRN’s Executive Director, Mr Haruna Ayagi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano, that the 209 complaints were received from across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that 97 of the complaints were criminal in nature bordering on breach of trust, child abuse, domestic violence and rape, while 37 were civil-related, which included mediation, agreement settlement, among others.

Ayagi said the remaining 75 cases were between civil servants, security agencies and government organisations.

“Most of the cases are still pending in court,”he said.

He said that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and disputes among family members.

Ayagi, however, advised people to be more tolerant of one another in order to live in harmony as responsible citizens. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

