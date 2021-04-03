The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) says human rights community will for a long time miss the late National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), CHSR National President, Alex Omotehinse, described Odumakin as an “outspoken leader in the struggle for the masses.”

NAN reports that the late activist and spokesman of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, aged 56.

“The human rights society will miss him (Yinka Odumakin). We just lost a gem, so sad.

“Yinka has been on the side of the people from day one, right from his school days, during the June 12 struggles up to his death.

“Yinka remained steadfast in advocating for the right of the masses and the press. Human rights society will miss him, the political gatherings and Afenifere will miss him.

“Everybody will miss Yinka. Yinka was a very nice, outspoken leader in the struggle for the masses,” Omotehinse said.

The activist, who noted that he had been with late Odumakin since the days of the National Conscience Party (NCP) with the late Gani Fawehinmi, said he stood for the defence of the rights of the masses. (NAN)

