Human right lawyer petitions I-GP over Police harassment

By Moses Omorogieva

A human rights lawyer, Chief Gabriel Giwa-Amu, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged harassment of one Benjamin Amu and nine others by some officers at Zone-2 Police Command.

Giwa-Amu alleged that a very senior police officer at Zone-2 Command, in collaboration with one Inspector, had been harassing and intimidating some members of his family (his clients) over a complaint reported by a group of the family members.

He said that the family discovered that a group in the family led by an 85-year-old member (name withheld) allegedly forged documents relating to Mr Josiah Amu, their father’s property situated at 14, Palm Ave. Papa-Ajao, Mushin in Lagos.

“Upon the discovery, some members of the family led by Benjamin Amu made a petition to the I-GP on Dec. 8, 2021 for investigation.

“The petition was assigned to one DSP Alhassan Emmanuel for investigation. While investigation was ongoing, the family members in question resorted to use some police officers in Lagos to harass and intimidate those that made the petition,” he explained.

Giwa-Amu pointed out that the same family members reported against had gone to Force CID, Alagbon in Ikoyi, Lagos to report false allegation against Benjamin, which was investigated and he was exonerated for the allegation.

He said that same case that was reported at FCID Alagbon Lagos, was also reported at Zone 2 Police Command because they were dissatisfied with FCID report exonerating Benjamin of their allegation.

The lawyer alleged that the family members were now using the police at Zone 2 as tools for intimidation and harassment.

“We urge you to use your good office to cause a detailed and impartial investigation of this matter,” Giwa-Amu appealed to the I-GP.

When contacted, the Zone 2 police command spokesperson, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, confirmed that invitation letter was sent to Amu from Zone 2 to assist in a case before them.

Idris-Adamu stated that only a letter of invitation was sent out and those invited were expected to come for clarification.

“This is just a letter of invitation, if they have not honoured it, then nothing was done and no involvement of Zone 2 personnel yet,” she said. (NAN)

