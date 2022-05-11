Huge financial approvals to higher institutions show Buhari cares – BMO

The recent approval of 2022 financial disbursements to the country’s tertiary institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari is another proof that his administration accords great priority to the education sector.



According to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), this is contrary to the propaganda being peddled by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) that the federal government is not funding the higher institutions adequately.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group noted that the federal government recently approved N648.848,138.00 for each public university; N396, 780,086.00 for each public polytechnic and N447, 758,804.00 for each public College of Education in the country.

“These financial approvals are humongous by all known indicators, and if well utilised will help to reposition the country’s tertiary institutions. The approvals will also help in the improvement of infrastructure, public works and other amenities in the tertiary institutions.

“It is therefore mind-boggling that despite the unwavering commitment of the Buhari administration to the development of the country’s education sector, ASUU and ASUP have refused to listen to the voice of reason from all sections of the country, including students, parents and other stakeholders to call off their industrial action and return to the classroom”.

This, says the group, is an unpatriotic act, “especially as these unions ought to appreciate the negative economic trend in the country following the drop in oil revenues, Covid19 pandemic and global economic downturn.

“We therefore urge ASUU to call off its strike and return to work in the interest of the students and their parents who are currently struggling to cope with the training of their wards”, the statement added. (NAN)

