How Zulum offered N10m, house, scholarship to family of dead Bama CJTF commander



Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N10m and a house to the bereaved family of Babagana Mallam Tela famously called Kadau who was overall commander of the ‘Civilian JTF’ in Bama Local Government Area, before he was killed by Boko Haram in June, 2022.

The ‘Civilian JTF’ is a prominent volunteer group of combat ready youths, famous for using their local understanding of Borno’s terrain to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The ‘Civilian JTF’ works closely with the Nigerian military and has members operating under sectors modeled after military battalions.

Kadau was commander of “sector one” in Bama before he was ambushed by Boko Haram, while his team went on routine patrol outside Bama town.

Zulum, during his meeting with counter-insurgency volunteers in Bama during the week, paid tribute to Kadau for paying the supreme price in defense of Borno and Nigeria.

Before leaving Bama on Thursday evening, Zulum visited Kadau’s deceased family to register his condolence, after he had previously sent representatives.

The Governor directed the release of N10m for the families upkeep over a period of time. He directed that the family opens an account with joint signatories, to which the N10m, he said, was going to be paid.

Zulum also directed that a house worth another N10m be purchased for Kadau’s bereaved family so that they should stop paying rent.

Governor Zulum further directed that all children of the late commander be awarded Borno Government’s scholarship throughout their education which he described as “very small reward for all that Kadau did in his contributions to returning peace in Bama and by extension Borno State and Nigeria”.

Governor Zulum had before that donation, offered cash, food and textiles to all 683 volunteers involved with fighting Boko Haram in Bama and he had paid tribute to all of them for their services.

Zulum had, back in June 2019, increased the monthly allowances of all volunteers across Borno State, approved procurement of more vehicles and security gadgets for them.

The governor also approved massive recruitment ofhunters to join volunteer groups and had them deployed to their communities to compliment the efforts of armed forces in fighting terrorism.

