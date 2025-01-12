How Wike’s road project promotes socio-economic activities in FCT community 

Residents of Saburi I and II communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council, have described the recently constructed road in the community initiated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, as a “game changer.”

By Philip Yatai

Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, that the road project had significantly improved socio-economic activities in the area.

NAN correspondent alongside other members of the Ministers’ Press Corps, visited the community to assess the impact of road projects on FCT communities.

NAN recalled that Wike had on Jan. 21, 2024, inaugurated the construction of a 5-kilometre access road, connecting Saburi 1 and 11 and Dei Dei International Market.

The minister had said that the road, from Murtala Mohammed Expressway to Dei DeI International Market, was designed to ease the suffering of the people, particularly during the wet season.

The residents told NAN that the road had improved their businesses and triggered enormous socio-economic activities and other developmental strides in the area.

One of the residents, Mr Emmanuel Ogboh, a shop owner, said that businesses in the community had improved owing to the increased vehicular movement since the construction of the road.

The visibly excited Ogboh thanked Wike for extending his developmental agenda to Saburi community.

Also, Mrs Justina Ocheche, who sells beans cake, popularly known as Akara, said that her business had improved since the completion of the road.

Ocheche said that when the road was not completed her akara business suffered due to heavy dust particularly during the dry season and mud during the raining season.

“However, since Wike happened, there is no more dust or mud; people are now moving freely and we are experiencing significant patronage.

“God will bless Wike and his generation yet unborn because of what he did for us in Saburi and Dei Dei,” She said.

The akara seller, however, called on the FTC administration to tackle the epileptic electricity and portable water supply in the community.

“Sometimes this community stays two weeks without water supply due to epileptic power supply,”she decried.

A furniture maker, Mr Nicholas Emmanuel, said that the dust that before now emanated from the road had affected furniture business in the community.

He explained that furniture made of fabrics accumulates dust, making it unattractive to prospective buyers.

He added that residents were always putting on nose masks to protect them from the dust and prevent catarrh.

“Now the dust is over and so is our catarrh.

“We thank God that the minister remembered us in Saburi and we pray that God will keep him to continue the good work he has started,”he prayed.

For Mr Akin Akinwande, a car wash owner in the community, said that the road network was a game changer for his business.

“Before now, you barely see 20 cars pass through this community in a day, but now more than 100 ply this road daily.

“This is good for our businesses and we thank Wike and President Bola Tinubu for this gesture,” he said.

Mr Emeka Oduma, a truck driver, said “I am very impressed with what Wike did for us in this village; I am happy and everybody is happy that our minister is doing a good job.

“I have been in Saburi 1 for close to 10 years and the road was in terrible state, but thank God for Wike who is setting a good example for others to follow,”he said.

Describing Wike as a “good man” , Oduma urged the minister to continue with the good works by opening more roads in rural communities of the FCT.

The Village Head of Saburi, Alhaji Muhammad Yamawo, who could not hide his joy, described the road project as its “new bride.”

“This road is like someone who has never gotten married and when he finally does, he feels like the whole world belongs to him.

“We have suffered a lot due to the absence of a good road in Saburi, but we are happy that Wike has finally wiped our tears,” he said.

The village head also commended the minister for the ongoing construction of a Police Station and a hospital in the community.

NAN reports that the 5-kilometre Saburi to Dei Dei road is among several road projects awarded by the Wike-led FCT Administration in rural communities across the six area councils of the territory. (NAN)