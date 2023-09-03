How we made first-class in varsities — Graduates

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Some first class students from Nigerian universities have shared their experiences on how they emerged with the highest class of degrees in their various fields.

They spoke at the just concluded three-day leadership training programme organised by M-First Series, held from Sept . 1 to Sept. 3 at Ikeja, Lagos.

Mariam Jinad, a graduate of Department of Marine Sciences from the University of Lagos, who applauded the organisers, described the programme as a ‘game changer’.

Jinad said her first-class degree was not actually planned, but was inspired by her performances after 200 level, on which she decided to keep improving.

“I was an average student way back in secondary school, but I have always had a mindset that I would excel in my field of learning, and I also put in my best.

“That I’m a product of first-class today is a thing of joy, although not planned, but determination to keep on improving on my performance and persistence made it possible.

“I give thanks to M-First Series for creating this platform; it was all free-paid programme, which afforded me opportunity to meet other first-class graduates from Bauchi, Zamfara abd Sokoto.

“Coming for M-First leadership training has really impacted and added value to my field. I now have capacity to thrive in the workforce and I thank M-First for creating this opportunity.”

Also, Islamiyyah Abdullateef, a product of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said issues in the system made him to obtain the degree for six years instead of four.

“I entered the university with 2017 set, but because it is Obafemi Awolowo University, we didn’t resume in 2018. We then finished in June 2023, that’s almost six years to study a four-year course.

“When I entered, I wasn’t focused on first class, I just wanted to do my best, and then over time, the results were fantastic and it continued.

“I was always reading and putting in my best at every point in time, but over time, it became tougher when I decided to run my professional exam (ICAN) with my degree.

“There was financial constraint and other issues, it wasn’t easy but I am thankful to God, it ended well and I’m today grouped among the first class products, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Faheed Olajide, BOT member of the foundation, who advised the participants to take advantage of their environment to gain practical experiences, said, Nigeria was a good place to grow.

According to him, one only needs to find a solution that works for one’s environment, use the opportunity of social media to boost one’s profile and do some branding.

“Don’t leave school before looking for practical experience, the goal is to ensure that you do not just graduate with first class but also become a first class personality that contributes to the growth of the society,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Mutiu Adelu, a panelist in the leadership training programme, called on the first-class graduates to develop a mentor-menntee relationship with people in their field and explore the benefit of internship.

” As a fresh graduate, you can have four years of internship experience, the economic benefit would come later because you need skills to excel.

” Maintain your momentum and stick to your goal, don’t allow opportunities with irresistible benefits come your way and then drop your goal, especially if you are convinced that’s what you want to do.” he said.

NAN reports that 323 students applied in the all-expenses-paid programme exclusively for first-class graduates from Nigeria Universities.(NAN)

