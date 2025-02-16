How we Leverage on AEO Trade Facilitation Initiatives to Reduce Clearance Time – CGC Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday, 14 February 2025, officially launched the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme to enhance trade facilitation and reduce clearance times.

Speaking at the event held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi highlighted the crucial role of trust and collaboration in the programme’s success.

“This partnership is built on mutual trust between Customs authorities and business entities, offering reciprocal benefits through official recognition of reliable business partners. Maintaining trusted operator status requires continuous investment in compliance and security measures,” the CGC stated.

He noted that the pilot phase, which began on 15 April 2024, had been highly successful. The six pilot AEO companies demonstrated remarkable growth, with their collective trade value soaring from NGN 185.8 billion in 2023 to NGN 563.8 billion in 2024.

Reaffirming the NCS’s commitment to efficiency and security, CGC Adeniyi stated: “As we fully implement the AEO programme today, our dedication to efficiency, security, and prosperity remains unwavering. The early success of our pilot phase has shown that we can achieve—and surpass—our targets, setting new benchmarks for trade facilitation in Africa.”

He further announced that the AEO portal will open on 17 February 2025 for eligible importers, exporters, terminal operators, logistics companies, customs brokers, and freight forwarders that have demonstrated compliance.

In her welcome address, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG) for Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, stressed the programme’s significance.

“The AEO programme will not only improve port efficiency but also attract investment, reduce costs, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market,” she said, urging stakeholders to support the initiative for national benefit.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to the six pilot AEO companies. They expressed gratitude to the NCS for the recognition and pledged to remain compliant and transparent.