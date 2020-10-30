How we engaged hoodlums in 4-hour dialogue before they struck – Customs college Commandant

“More than 4,000 of them laid siege in front of the command. We learnt about their arrival, we came out unarmed, we engaged them for four hours, we listened to them.

He said that on Tuesday, a day after breaking a warehouse in Gwagwalada to loot palliatives, the hoodlums came to the training command in search of palliatives.

He explained that they had noticed people on motorcycles who had come on surveillance to the command a day before the attack.

Adeniyi, an Assistant Comptroller-General, disclosed this while conducting journalists round the premises to see the extent of damage on Friday.

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, Commandant of Nigeria Customs Training and Doctrine Command, Gwagwalada, said his officers engaged the hoodlums that attacked the school in a four-hour dialogue before they struck.

“They told us, they are in search of palliatives, that they are hungry and angry, and we told them it is a training school and there are no palliatives here.

“They insisted that there are warehouses behind our command, they even requested to get free passage to search for the warehouses, we obliged them but with a condition for them to bring four of them for the search while some officers will conduct them round.

“They went and discovered there was no warehouse around the training school, some of them decided to break our perimeter fencing and started shooting.