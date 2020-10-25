How VSF used daata to ensure transparency in COVID pallatives distribution – Task Force Chair

The Victims Support Fund’s (VSF) COVID-19 interventions have absolutely nothing to do with the CACOVID looted food bags seen in viral videos online, the VSF Task Force on COVID-19, a subsidiary of the Humanitarian organization established in July 2014 to take care of Victims of terrorism, insurgency and violence across Nigeria has clarified to the Media.

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the VSF COVID-19 Task Force Chair also told Newsdiaryonline that “VSF is not CACOVID which was only set up in Lagos in March 2020. Our VSF COVID-19 interventions which took us to Abuja, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Ebonyi and Ekiti between April and May did not even include noodles, sugar and some of those things seen to be carted away.”

She also emphasised the fact that “As at today, we have no pallatives left in any warehouse in this country as I can confirm they have all been distributed. In most states we made interventions, we handed over 50% of all donations of food and medical items to State governments and 50% to our Local NGO/Community Partners with whom we executed the COVID-19 Projects during the Lockdown.

“Our Monitoring and Evaluation Team were on hand to supervise end to end Distributions documented in photos, videos and reports.”

Sources also told NewsdiaryOnline that as yet, VSF didn’t make donations to Osun, Ilorin, Jos, Calabar, some of which are the locations in which warehouses were looted.

Ogunsiji, the Chairperson of VSF Task Force explained that this public clarification has become imperative, following the videos circulating on social media where hundreds of residents were seen in different States last week breaking into warehouses making away with COVID-19 food palliatives marked CACOVID, believed to have been donated to states by the private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“I have seen the videos of the COVID-19 food bags that were meant to be shared to vulnerable families amidst the pandemic now looted by angry citizens and I am shocked myself. ” Ogunsiji said.

Ogunsiji said she is truly proud of the efforts her team made in the peak of the national lockdown and the transparency, accountability and probity that epitomised the process of budgeting, purchasing and distributing of the Task Force’s N1.83 billion worth of COVID-19 pallatives which included 10kg Bags of Rice, Beans, Garri, Maize, 4Litres Vegetable Oil, 2kg Salt plus Safety Boots, N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Hazmat Suits, Latex Gloves amongst others to governments, communities and citizens across 12 States covering the North East, South-South, South East and South West – in addition to providing Technical Support of Conferencing and Surveillance Equipment to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), facilitating the National Pandemic Response Action Plan and the activities of the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee of the Federal Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Secretariat.

According to her, the Task Force was supposed to have been in the North West and North Central Geo-Political Zones this October but for the pockets of unrest in few States but said the organisation will be going to Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau and Niger in the first week of November 2020.

“We followed through from start to finish to ensure that all the food and medical items we bought were not stolen nor converted by anyone since we had developed a standard profiling of our intended beneficiaries to determine our anticipated outcomes so that the palliatives get into the hands of the people directly.” she said, adding that “our interventions were methodical with stated distribution timelines to aid the effective implementation and completion of the interventions.

The VSF COVID-19 Task Force was

Inaugurated by the Chairman of the Victims Support Fund, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma in April 2020 and in the 3rd phase of the interventions, they will be setting up Boreholes and Hand Washing/Sanitation Facilities to some Low-cost Public Secondary Schools nationwide as Schools re-open to prevent community transmission of Coronavirus within Students and Teachers.

As part of its contribution to national efforts to fight COVID-19, VSF Task Force said it’s mandated to provide palliative measures to Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable groups around the country.