How unknown persons set Enugu INEC HQ, vehicles ablaze – Official

Further details have emerged about how Enugu State headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vehicles were ablaze Sunday night by unidentified gunmen.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee who confirmed the development a statement said “Some unidentified persons overpowered the personnel on duty around 9.00pm and tried to the entire building ablaze.” agencies were informed and they responded swiftly.

Despite all efforts, “The attackers the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices the main building and extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises.”

Okoye’s statement reads full, “ night, Sunday 16th May 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the State Headquarters office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Enugu.

“Some unidentified persons overpowered the personnel on duty around 9.00pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze. The attention of the agencies as well as the and State Fire Services in Enugu was drawn to the unfolding situation and they responded swiftly.

“The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises.

“Six (6) utilility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt two (2) more were smashed and damaged. The agencies who were at the scene have commenced .

“As we categorically mentioned in earlier statements, the spate of attacks on the Commission’s facilities portends danger to national electoral activities.”

He concluded that, “The Commission is holding an emergency meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Wednesday 19th May 2021 and further statement will ahead of another emergency meeting with heads of all the in the country under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).”


