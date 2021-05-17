Further details have emerged about how Enugu State headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vehicles were set ablaze Sunday night by unidentified gunmen.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee who confirmed the development in a statement said “Some unidentified persons overpowered the security personnel on duty around 9.00pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze.” Security agencies were informed and they responded swiftly.

Despite all efforts, “The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises.”

Okoye’s statement reads in full, “Last night, Sunday 16th May 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the State Headquarters office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu.

“Some unidentified persons overpowered the security personnel on duty around 9.00pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze. The attention of the security agencies as well as the Federal and State Fire Services in Enugu was drawn to the unfolding situation and they responded swiftly.

“The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises.

“Six (6) utilility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt down while two (2) more were smashed and damaged. The security agencies who were at the scene have commenced investigation.

“As we categorically mentioned in our earlier statements, the spate of attacks on the Commission’s facilities portends danger to national electoral activities.”

He concluded that, “The Commission is holding an emergency meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Wednesday 19th May 2021 and further statement will be released ahead of another emergency meeting with heads of all the security agencies in the country under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).”





Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

