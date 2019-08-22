How troops frustrated attacks on Gubio, Magumeri Markets – Army

By Danlami Nmodu

The Nigerian Army has given its account of the cross fire between troops and terrorists in Gubio and Magumeri on Wednesday.According a statement by Colonel Ado Isa, deputy director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, the accounts of the incident trending on social media on the incidents were far from the truth.

Colonel Isa confirmed that in fact, the attacks on Gubio and Magumeri were “targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas to enable the terrorists gain access shops in the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics. The attack was however repelled by the troops.”

The Army statement made available to Newsdiaryonline says:The attention of the Nigerian Army in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole has been drawn to reports on various media platforms indicating attack on Gubio and Magumeri communities in Borno State at about 1735hrs of Wednesday the 21st of August, 2019.

“To avoid further misinformation that could create unnecessary tension, the Theatre Command wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas to enable the terrorists gain access shops in the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics. The attack was however repelled by the troops.

“Consequently, due to fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

Isa said “There were no casualty on the security force (troops) and no (loss) or damage to own equipment as wrongly insinuated on social media.

“However, a vigilante sadly lost his life in a cross fire. Also some civilians in the area reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Peace has so far been restored in the communities with residents going about their lawful businesses.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has once again called on all well meaning members of the public to collaborate with the military and other security agencies in the area of sharing of information and suspicious movement of criminals in their communities to proactively deal with criminal activities .