How troops ambushed terrorists in Borno – Army

#TrackNigeria – An unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists were killed as troops of 143 Battalion laid ambush on the terrorists withdrawal route along Kubu village on the 4th of June 2019.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said the ambush by troops came on the heels of credible information from good Samaritans of a planned terrorists attack on 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company location at Izge village, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Musa said “Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush which resulted in the death of uncomfirmed number of the criminals and the following items were recovered:four AK 47 Rifles,one 81 Millimetre Mortar; Assorted ammunitions; two Hilux Vehicles and Pumping Machine

“There was no casualty on the part of the national army.

The statement added that “The Nigerian Army, through the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole uses this medium to commend and encourages those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation, and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to the security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.”

